Meghalaya: KSU president, two top leaders arrested after black-flag bike rally turns violent in Shillong

Three top leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), including its president Raymond Kharjana, were arrested late Wednesday, August 19 night following violence and vandalism during a black-flag bike rally organised by the student body in Shillong.

Kharjana, KSU vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar were taken into custody and brought to Sadar police station, a KSU leader confirmed through the organisation’s official media group.

Police sources said the three leaders have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with alleged damage to public property, assault on civilians and other offences.

The arrests came hours after the KSU leadership held a press conference on the violence reported during the rally. According to police sources, at least 31 vehicles were damaged and several people were assaulted and injured.

Stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from multiple parts of Shillong. Vehicles bearing registration numbers from outside Meghalaya were among those targeted. A government vehicle was set ablaze, while stones were also allegedly thrown at other vehicles, including a passenger bus.

The black-flag bike rally was organised to protest what the KSU described as the Meghalaya government's failure to act on its five-point charter of demands. The organisation had submitted the demands to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on August 4 and issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government.

The demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) and a law governing migrant workers, reforms in government recruitment, and action on recruitment-related concerns at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

The KSU has also sought cancellation of the July 31 public hearing for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills and action against officials over what it described as excessive use of force during the hearing. The organisation also reiterated its long-standing demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya.

The protest turned violent during the day, with incidents of stone-pelting, assaults and vandalism reported from several areas of Shillong. The violence drew criticism and prompted police to initiate action against those allegedly involved.

Police said the incidents constituted a breach of the conditions under which permission for the rally had been granted and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The KSU leadership expressed regret over the incidents but claimed that miscreants had joined the rally with the intention of vandalising property, damaging the organisation's image and disrupting its movement.

Following the arrests, police also raided the KSU office in Jaiaw late Wednesday night. Tear gas was reportedly used during the operation.

The arrests of the union's top leadership came after a day of protest over the KSU's demands and marked a significant escalation in the aftermath of the violence, with police cases, injuries and widespread property damage reported across Shillong.