Meghalaya: KSU Shillong East Circle president arrested in August 19 violence case

Meghalaya Police have arrested another leader of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in connection with the violence during the outfit’s bike rally in Shillong on August 19, taking the number of KSU leaders arrested in the case to six.

The latest accused, who is the president of the KSU Shillong East Circle, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police near NEIGRIHMS on Friday evening, a police officer said.

He was produced before a local court on Saturday.

Five other KSU leaders arrested in connection with the case are currently in judicial custody.

The August 19 bike rally, which had received permission from the East Khasi Hills district administration, turned violent after some participants allegedly pelted stones at vehicles and attacked bystanders.

According to officials, at least 31 vehicles, including those registered in Assam, were damaged, while 18 people sustained injuries in the violence.

The incident subsequently triggered tensions between Assam and Meghalaya, with transport operators in Assam blocking Meghalaya-registered vehicles at Jorabat and Khanapara.

Police have booked the KSU leaders under provisions of the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with alleged unlawful assembly and other offences.

The Meghalaya government has maintained that the investigation will proceed strictly according to law and that no individual or organisation would be allowed to influence the legal process.