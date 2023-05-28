Meghalaya: KSU supports VPP chief's hunger strike, urges government for talks on reservation policy review
During the visit, KSU President Lambokstarwell Marngar emphasized the importance of the state government initiating talks with the VPP chief to address their demands regarding the revival of the reservation policy.
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Meghalaya: KSU supports VPP chief's hunger strike, urges government for talks on reservation policy review
The leaders of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) paid a visit to Ardent M Basaiamoit, the chief of the Voice of People Party (VPP), who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike protest at the parking lot of the Additional Secretariat in Shillong.
During the visit, KSU President Lambokstarwell Marngar emphasized the importance of the state government initiating talks with the VPP chief to address their demands regarding the revival of the reservation policy.
Marngar expressed concern that failure to engage in dialogue could escalate the situation and lead to undesirable consequences.
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