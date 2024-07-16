The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has decided to intensify checking of documents of migrant workers despite police action against its members.

Speaking to reporters, KSU vice president Biangbor Paliar said, "We can see the government is trying to harass our members by calling them everyday to the police stations but we want to send a clear message to the government that we will also continue to intensify checking of documents of migrant workers to ensure that inner line permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 are immediately implemented in the state.”

Paliar was accompanying two members of the KSU including Malki Circle president Iashan Mukhim and assistant general secretary Mavian Jyrwa were summoned to the Sadar police station following a suo motu FIR filed against them for allegedly involved in assaulting labourers recently.

Iashan Mukhim informed that the FIR was based on unfounded allegations levelled against them.

“The action taken is seen as an attempt to discourage and threaten us. We will not be threatened but this will only encourage us to continue our demand to the Centre for implementation of ILP and the state government for implementation of the MRSSA to check unabated influx into the state,” he said.