The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) penned a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding the shifting of the examination centre for CSIR-NET 2022 to Shillong from different states for students from the State.



The KSU has pointed out that the allocation of examination centres for the CSIR, and NET 2022 for students from Meghalaya to other states of India, mostly to Tripura (Agartala) has shocked the aspiring students as the allocated centres are far from their native town.



In a letter to the NTA senior director Dr. S Parashar, Chairman of the KSU Education Cell, Raymond Kharjana said, “…the union humbly request for your kind intervention in the matter and consider shifting/reallocating the examination centre for CSIR, NET 2022 for students from Meghalaya state to Shillong or parts of Meghalaya.”



According to Kharjana, the majority of students hail from economically weaker section backgrounds, thus it is difficult to bear the cost of travel expenses arises leaving the students with no option but to opt out of the exams.





He further pointed out in the letter that over the years the examination centre for the said exam has always been Shillong or Guwahati for students from Meghalaya.