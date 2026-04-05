Meghalaya: KSU's Khasi National Awakening Day rally in Laban marred by stone-pelting

The Khasi Students' Union's (KSU) annual Sngi Kyrsiew Ri observance in Laban on April 4 was briefly marred by a stone-pelting incident that threatened to derail what had otherwise been a 'peaceful and significant' occasion.

Eyewitnesses alleged that unidentified individuals threw stones from a house at KSU members as they marched through the area. Some participants allegedly retaliated, hurling stones back at the house.

The exchange, however brief, risked turning an otherwise orderly procession into a law-and-order problem. District authorities and KSU leaders stepped in quickly, urging participants to exercise restraint, and the rally resumed without further incident. No injuries were reported.

The stone-pelting aside, Sngi Kyrsiew Ri — Khasi National Awakening Day — was observed with considerable fervour. The procession set off from the Bharat Scouts & Guides premises in Laban and made its way to Shillong Vidyalaya Secondary School in Lumshatsngi, with participants carrying portraits of legendary Khasi-Jaintia freedom fighters, including Tirot Sing Syiem, U Kiang Nangbah, Ka Phan Nonglait, and Wickliff Syiem. Slogans expressing love for the land echoed through the streets as the procession moved forward.

Senior KSU leaders Lambokstarwell Marngar and Donald V Thabah were present, alongside members who had travelled from various parts of the state to take part in the occasion.

Laban itself reflected the gravity of the day — shops remained shut, vendors stayed away, and a visible police presence ensured the area remained under watch throughout. Authorities maintained that no major law-and-order situation arose from the incident.

Observed annually by the KSU, Sngi Kyrsiew Ri is a day of remembrance and renewed commitment to the Khasi community's cultural and political identity.