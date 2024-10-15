Newly promoted teams Laitkor SC and Nongrim Hills SC will open the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 on Wednesday at 11:50 am at SSA Stadium, Polo Ground. The season's first match promises to be an exciting start to the expanded league, which now features 10 teams.

This year’s league includes defending champions Mawlai SC, 2023 runners-up Rangdajied United FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Ryntih FC, Sawmer SC, Nongthymmai SC, Nangkiew Irat SC, and the two new entries, Laitkor and Nongrim Hills.

SSA has scheduled double-headers on most days, with Sawmer SC facing Nangkiew Irat SC at 2:45 pm in the second match of the day. Future matches may also take place under recently upgraded floodlights at the venue.

While Sawmer finished sixth last season, Nangkiew Irat, who ended last, were spared relegation. The SSA’s decision not to relegate teams in 2023 also benefitted Nongthymmai, who placed seventh.

Excitement is high for this year’s competition in Meghalaya, a state known for its deep football culture. OC Blue returns as title sponsor, and SSA President Banteidor Lyngdoh announced that prize money has doubled, with Rs 6 lakh for the winners and Rs 3 lakh for the runners-up. All clubs will also receive a share of ticket sales revenue.