Laitkor SC secured their maiden victory in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024, defeating Nangkiew Irat SC 2-0 at the SSA Stadium on October 24. Fridison Wanniang opened the scoring in the 60th minute, with Banskhem Kharkongor sealing the win in stoppage time.

Nangkiew Irat, reduced to 10 men after Ronaldkydon Lyngdoh Nonglait's red card in the 65th minute, struggled to recover. Laitkor, despite some reluctance in attack, took full advantage late in the game.

In the earlier match, Langsning FC came from behind to beat Nongthymmai SC 3-2 in a dramatic contest. Michaelson Kurbah put Nongthymmai ahead before Laldanmawia and Dajiedlang Wanshnong turned the tide for Langsning. Ronald Singh’s penalty levelled the game again, but John Lalrinawma's stoppage-time goal secured the win for Langsning.

The action continues today with Rangdajied United FC taking on Shillong Lajong FC, followed by a local derby between Ryntih FC and Mawlai FC.