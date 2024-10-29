Laitkor SC secured their second consecutive victory in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024, defeating Sawmer SC 2-0 at the SSA Stadium in Polo. The win, supported by a passionate crowd, propelled Laitkor to provisional third place in the standings during their inaugural SPL campaign.

Both teams had early chances, but Laitkor broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after a handball in the box led to a penalty. Risuk Malngiang took the shot, which was initially saved by Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar. However, the rebound fell back to Risuk, who capitalised on the opportunity to score.

Laitkor continued to press in the second half, with a corner leading to a header that struck the upright, followed by a blocked rebound. In a pivotal moment around the hour mark, Wadskhem Marbaniang intercepted the ball in the Sawmer box but missed the target.

The decisive moment came in stoppage time when Fridison Wanniang scored Laitkor's second goal amidst a scramble in the box, firing a powerful shot into the net, sealing the victory.

With six points, Laitkor is now level with leaders Shillong Lajong FC and second-placed Mawlai SC, who maintain a better goal difference and have a game in hand. Later today, Langsning FC will face Nangkiew Irat at 5:30 pm.