Laitkor SC bounced back from two consecutive defeats with a commanding 4-0 victory over Nongthymmai SC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo on January 23.

The match saw early fireworks as Rikmenlang Nongrum opened the scoring in the 3rd minute. Risuk Malngiang (24’) and Sandy Kharkongor (37’) added to the lead in the first half before Fridison Wanniang (62’) sealed the win with a second-half header.

This victory lifted Laitkor to 13 points and 6th place in the standings, while Nongthymmai remains in the relegation zone with just 7 points, having conceded a staggering 20 goals in their last five matches.



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The game began with a strong push from Laitkor, with Rikmenlang heading in a cross early. Despite a close call from Nongthymmai, the Laitkor defence held firm. Risuk’s free-kick, which struck the bar and bounced over the line, saw the departure of Nongthymmai goalkeeper Banshngainlang Masynting, who was substituted after injuring himself in the attempt to save.

The match was effectively sealed when Sandy Kharkongor lobbed the ball into the net after a race to a long ball, leaving the fans and players celebrating. In the second half, Fridison Wanniang put the game beyond doubt with a header, ensuring Laitkor’s first win after two narrow 1-0 defeats.

Nongthymmai, despite having several chances throughout the game, could not capitalize, leaving them disappointed.

The next set of matches will see Shillong Lajong face Sawmer SC at 11 am, followed by Mawlai SC against Ryntih FC at 2:30 pm today.