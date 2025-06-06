A critical section of the Laitlyngkot-Lyngkyrdem highway will undergo periodic traffic restrictions starting Sunday as authorities address dangerous road conditions that pose immediate safety risks to commuters.

The Sub-Divisional Officer of Pynursla Civil Sub-Division announced that the 13-kilometre stretch between Laitlyngkot and Lyngkyrdem will be closed to all vehicles during specific hours from June 9 to June 13.

Traffic will be halted twice daily during the construction period - from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and again from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The timing allows for essential morning and evening commuter traffic while providing sufficient daylight hours for repair work.

Officials emphasised that the closures stem from hazardous conditions along certain portions of the route that require immediate intervention. The decision prioritises public safety while ongoing construction work continues to improve the highway infrastructure.

The affected stretch covers chainage kilometres 24+00 to 37+00 on what appears to be part of the National Highway 40 bypass project in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

Local authorities have urged travellers to adjust their schedules accordingly and seek alternate routes during the restricted hours. The five-day closure period was designed to minimise disruption while allowing contractors to complete critical safety improvements.