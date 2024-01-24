More than 89 street vendors and hawkers in the Laitumkhrah region of Meghalaya will be relocated by mid-February in order to decongest the area and enhance pedestrian safety . The decision was announced by Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh after a collaborative meeting involving the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong and various government departments.

The relocation plan is in line with the National Vendors/Hawkers Policy guidelines and aims to create a "hawker-free zone." Lyngdoh emphasized that the initiative prioritizes public interest and respects the right of way for pedestrians. The vendors' committee is expected to cooperate with the process, and the administration is hopeful that the relocation will be smooth, with minimal challenges due to adherence to the Hawkers Act.

In addition to the vendor relocation, discussions are ongoing to modify the Laitumkhrah link road towards Dhankheti and Beat House, potentially implementing one-way traffic. These measures are intended to address traffic congestion, especially with the upcoming reopening of educational institutions. The collaborative efforts between the Dorbar Shnong and the executive committee will guide these decisions.

The deadline for the relocation is set between February 10-15, and Lyngdoh assured that the authorities are prepared and ready to execute the plan for the benefit of public safety and convenience.