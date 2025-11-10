Meghalaya: Lajong edge Mawlai to set up SSA Super Cup final clash with Rangdajied

Shillong Lajong booked their place in the inaugural SSA Super Cup 2025 final after edging past Mawlai 1-0 in a tense semifinal at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, Shillong.

The match was decided by an unfortunate own goal from Mawlai defender Arkibor Makhroh in the 27th minute. A corner taken by Lajong’s Wilbert Marbaniang flicked off Makhroh and into the net, breaking the deadlock and ultimately sealing the result.

Despite relentless pace and energy from Mawlai, their attacks lacked precision in the final third—a recurring problem throughout their season. Lajong, by contrast, were more composed and managed the game efficiently without dominating possession.

Both teams were reduced to ten men in the second half. Mawlai’s Kevin Rymbai was shown a second yellow card in the 70th minute for dissent, while Lajong’s Banlamkupar Rynjah followed later for time-wasting during a substitution.

Lajong had a chance to double their lead late in the game when Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhamiki Lamare conceded a penalty after fouling an opponent in the box. However, Lamare redeemed himself by saving Mebanaibok Kharbudnah’s spot kick to keep his side in contention.

Goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang once again proved crucial for Lajong, maintaining another clean sheet. The dependable custodian has now been beaten only once across both the Shillong Premier League and the Super Cup this year, boasting six shutouts. His consistency earned him the T7 Player of the Match award, presented by SSA Vice-President Cliff Nongrum, along with a cheque of ₹5,000 and a memento.

Rangdajied United, who defeated Shillong Premier League champions Langsning 2-0 in the first semifinal on Friday, will face Shillong Lajong in the final on November 13 at 5 pm.

The SSA Super Cup, introduced by the Shillong Sports Association, has added a fresh competitive edge to local football. Featuring the top six SPL 2025 teams in a knockout format, the tournament has quickly become a highlight for fans eager to see regional rivalries reignited on a bigger stage.