Meghalaya: Lajong overturn deficit to lift inaugural Super Cup with 3–1 win over Rangdajied

Shillong Lajong claimed the first-ever SSA Super Cup title with a 3–1 victory over Rangdajied United at the SSA Stadium in Polo, Shillong, after recovering from an early setback in front of a packed crowd.

Rangdajied struck first through Denelson Pyngrope in the 25th minute, capitalising on sustained early pressure and a series of corners. Lajong responded just before halftime when Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, bringing the contest level at a crucial moment.

The shift in momentum carried into the second half. Wilbert Marbaniang, later named Player of the Final, pushed Lajong ahead in the 55th minute after a defensive lapse and added a second in the 72nd minute with a well-directed header from a corner. Rangdajied’s attempts to recover never gained traction despite strong backing from their supporters.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and other dignitaries were present for the final. Lajong received Rs 2 lakh as champions, while Rangdajied took home Rs 1 lakh.

The prize ceremony also recognised Langsning, winners of the Shillong Premier League 2025, who were awarded Rs 6 lakh. Lajong, runners-up in that competition, collected Rs 3 lakh. Loving Suting of Mawlai received the Top Scorer award after finishing with seven goals.

During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the trophy for the new SSA Champions Cup, a league-cum-knockout competition involving the top two teams from each of the association’s five men’s divisions, slated to begin in the last week of November.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, which has been providing financial backing for SSA tournaments, announced an additional Rs 10 lakh to support upcoming football activities.