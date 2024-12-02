Shillong Lajong FC secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Sawmer SC to reclaim the top spot in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 standings at the SSA Stadium in Polo.

Lajong, now tied with Mawlai SC at 13 points but ahead on goal difference, controlled the match with a strong second-half performance. Yohaan Benjamin opened the scoring in the 58th minute, followed by an own goal from Sawmer in the 62nd. Babysunday Marngar extended Lajong's lead with a 72nd-minute penalty, and Mebannangkiew Thabah sealed the win with a deflected shot in the 88th. Sawmer's Orestar Sad scored from the penalty spot in the 77th minute for their only goal.

The first half ended in a deadlock, with Lajong's Yohaan Benjamin denied by Sawmer's goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar, while Sawmer's Shanmeiaki Warlarpih hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

Despite Lajong's superior performance, Sawmer had opportunities, including a penalty converted by Sad, but could not recover from Lajong's relentless attack. With 11 points, Sawmer dropped to third in the standings, having played more matches than the other teams.

In the day's other match, Laitkor SC and Langsning FC played out a goalless draw. Both teams struggled with finishing despite creating numerous chances. The draw leaves both teams with 7 points, tied with Nongthymmai SC, who have a game in hand.

Tomorrow, Ryntih FC will face Nangkiew Irat SC at 2:30 pm.