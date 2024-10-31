Shillong Lajong extended their lead in Group E of the Meghalaya State League 2024 with a dominant 6-2 victory over Seinbhalang Shktentalang in Wahiajer, their second consecutive win. Kynsaibor Lhuid led the charge with a hat-trick, scoring in the 18th, 37th, and added time (90’+5).

Early goals from Abhay Chettri (3’) and Deibormame Tongper (16’, 20’) set the tone, but Shktentalang fought back, with Tip Rasmut (36’) and Teibormi Tariang (71’) putting two past Lajong to energize their supporters.

In Group B, Sutnga turned around an early setback to beat Riangdo Youth 4-1. Riangdo’s Batskhemlang Thongnirit opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, but Sutnga rallied with goals from Skhemborlang Rupai (35’), Raplangki Lyngdoh (54’), Cheerfulness Shadap (77’), and Deligent Pdang (90’+4) to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Lumsohkhlur edged Pinggera Do•gisik 2-1 in Group A in Tura, with Hellocomet Marbaniang (13’) and Richmond Nongsiej (44’) finding the net. Rakanchekam R Marak’s 37th-minute goal kept it close, but the score remained unchanged after halftime.

Tyrsad celebrated its first-ever MSL match as hosts in Group C, but it was Ladthadlaboh who clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Mawlum Tyrsad, thanks to Rangdajied Sayoo’s 20th-minute strike.

In Group D, Mulait United and Iatyllilang Lumsehkot Raliang played to a scoreless draw at Khliehriat, while Group F saw Pynursla United’s Riborlang Dkhar score twice (44’, 90’) to secure a 2-0 win against Patharkhmah in Shillong.

Today, Mawtari Myrdon will face 7 Wasa United in Group E, with kick-off scheduled for 2 pm at Wahiajer.