Shillong Lajong FC's path to the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 title got a little more complicated today after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nongrim Hills SC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 20.

Lajong might well count themselves lucky as they were behind for nearly the entire second half only for Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (90'+5) to equalise with a penalty in stoppage time. Bankyrshan Ryndong had given Nongrim Hills the lead in the 47th minute.

The result means that Lajong have handed defending champions Mawlai SC a big advantage. SLFC now have 33 points from 14 matches, while Mawlai are on 35 from 13. Nongrim Hills stay in eighth place - they are now tied on 15 points with Sawmer SC and have a better goal difference but it is Sawmer who hold head-to-head advantage.

What made Nongrim Hills' performance all the more remarkable is that they fielded players who have mostly occupied the bench this season, such as third-choice goalkeeper Kitboklang Marbaniang, who did a stellar job when given the opportunity to stand between the sticks. Bankyrshan, the goal scorer, is also not a first team regular but made his mark yesterday.

Lajong had a couple of openings in the first half but Kitboklang saved one attempt and Riborlang L Lyngkhoi failed to find the target with the second.

After the break, former SLFC player Glennys Lynrah had the ball deep on the right flank and passed it to his left to the waiting Bankyrshan. Using perfect placement over power, he gently guided it with his left foot to the right of goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai, though the ball may have taken a slight deflection off a defender on its way through.

No club have scored more goals than Lajong this season - their tally was 46 before today - and they threw everything they could at the Nongrim Hills defence, but the back line and midfielders, not to mention goalie, were up to the task, sending back every ball in the danger zone. Lajong narrowly beat Nongrim Hills 1-0 in the reverse fixture but it was even harder this time around.

The pressure continued to mount, though, with a Lajong goal disallowed for offside and a huge shout for a penalty denied by the referee. Shanborlang Thangkhiew finally cracked, however, and fouled a Lajong player in the box. Iohborlang calmly converted the spot kick and there was nothing Kitboklang could do to stop it.

The next matches will take place on Saturday with a double header. Ryntih FC will take on Laitkor SC at 11 am followed by Sawmer versus Mawlai at 3 pm.