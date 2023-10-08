In a tragic incident, four members of the same family lost their lives in a landslide that struck their house early on Sunday morning in Pynthor Langteiñ Village, West Jaiñtiah Hills District.

According to reports, the mishap occurred due to excessive rainfall, resulting in a landslide that buried their house and claimed the lives of the four family members.

The deceased were identified as Biangki Phawa, 29 (father), Pynjanai Rynkhlem (mother), Edfify Ryngkhlem, 5 (son, who was in Nursery), and Evadaroi Ryngkhlem, 3.

A relative of Pynjanai recounted that the incident may have occurred during the night, but it was discovered by neighbors around 5 AM in the morning. Despite their efforts, along with other residents, to clear the mud debris and rescue the family, they were tragically unable to save them, only managing to recover four lifeless bodies.

In deep sorrow, the family members expressed that Biangki, the father, was a diligent worker who earned his livelihood as a daily wage laborer, and his wife worked alongside him. They added that even their young son would assist them after school.