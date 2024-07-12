A landslide has struck the Kuliang section of National Highway 06 (NH-06) in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, forcing authorities to halt all vehicular movement in the area.

The East Jaintia Hills Police Department announced the closure on their official Facebook page, alerting commuters to the situation.

The police statement reads, "Important Information for NH-06 Commuters via EJH: Landslide occurred at Kuliang (NH-06), all vehicular movement has been stopped until the repair work is complete."

Officials have not provided an estimated timeline for the completion of repairs. Travellers are advised to seek alternative routes and stay informed about the ongoing situation.

The East Jaintia Hills Police have promised to release updates regarding the repair status as they become available. Commuters who frequently use this stretch of NH-06 are urged to monitor official channels for the latest information.