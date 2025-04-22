Meghalaya: Landslide risk increases along NH-40 construction zone, officials warn
Officials warn of landslide risks on NH 40 in Meghalaya due to construction activities.
Authorities have issued an urgent public safety alert for travellers along National Highway 40, where ongoing construction combined with the approaching monsoon season has significantly elevated landslide risks.
The Sub-Divisional Officer's office in Pynursla released a notice identifying a 13-kilometre stretch between Laitlyngkot and Lyngkyrdem (chainage kilometres 24-37) as particularly hazardous. Hill-cutting activities necessary for road widening have destabilised several slopes along this route.
"The combination of construction disturbance and expected heavy rainfall creates dangerous conditions," said E.L. Warjri, Sub-Divisional Officer for Pynursla Civil Sub-Division. "We strongly recommend limiting travel through this area whenever possible."
Officials have mandated five safety protocols for all travellers:
- Avoid non-essential travel during or immediately after heavy rainfall
- Comply with all posted signage and personnel instructions
- Exercise heightened caution near construction zones and slopes
- Report any observed land movement or road damage immediately
- Monitor official channels for closure or diversion announcements
Travellers can report hazardous conditions to either the Block Development Officer in Pynursla or the Sub-Divisional Officer's office.
The advisory comes as Meghalaya prepares for its annual monsoon season, typically bringing several months of heavy rainfall to the region.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today