Authorities have issued an urgent public safety alert for travellers along National Highway 40, where ongoing construction combined with the approaching monsoon season has significantly elevated landslide risks.

The Sub-Divisional Officer's office in Pynursla released a notice identifying a 13-kilometre stretch between Laitlyngkot and Lyngkyrdem (chainage kilometres 24-37) as particularly hazardous. Hill-cutting activities necessary for road widening have destabilised several slopes along this route.

"The combination of construction disturbance and expected heavy rainfall creates dangerous conditions," said E.L. Warjri, Sub-Divisional Officer for Pynursla Civil Sub-Division. "We strongly recommend limiting travel through this area whenever possible."

Officials have mandated five safety protocols for all travellers:

- Avoid non-essential travel during or immediately after heavy rainfall

- Comply with all posted signage and personnel instructions

- Exercise heightened caution near construction zones and slopes

- Report any observed land movement or road damage immediately

- Monitor official channels for closure or diversion announcements

Travellers can report hazardous conditions to either the Block Development Officer in Pynursla or the Sub-Divisional Officer's office.

The advisory comes as Meghalaya prepares for its annual monsoon season, typically bringing several months of heavy rainfall to the region.