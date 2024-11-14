Langsning FC clinched a 3-2 win in a dramatic showdown against Ryntih FC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo.

Both teams took turns leading in a nail-biting match that saw Dajiedlang Wanshnong (35', 70') and Ronney Chel Khongrangjem (90'+1) net goals for Langsning, while Dameki Khongstia (58') and Damonlang Pathaw (63') scored for Ryntih.

Langsning’s Dajiedlang opened the scoring with a precise lob over Ryntih goalkeeper Luckystar Lawai, setting the tone for a thrilling contest. Ryntih responded with Dameki’s slick one-touch strike into the bottom corner, and Damonlang’s powerful header shortly after gave them the lead.

However, Langsning quickly levelled the game as Dajiedlang took advantage of a defensive lapse by Ryntih, driving past Luckystar again. Though he missed a chance for a hat-trick when Luckystar saved his penalty, Langsning claimed victory with Ronney’s fortunate long-range goal in stoppage time.

The win propels Langsning to seventh place, escaping the relegation zone, while Ryntih is left at the bottom of the table.

In the other match, Sawmer SC and Nongthymmai SC played to a 1-1 draw. Ronald Singh Shaikhom’s penalty put Nongthymmai ahead in the 31st minute, but Diego Khyriem equalised in the dying moments (90’+4).

Nongthymmai held on despite a second-half red card for Michaelson Kurbah, while Sawmer missed several chances, ultimately finding the back of the net in stoppage time after a defensive misstep by Nongthymmai.

The SPL will now take a break to allow players to represent Meghalaya in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, starting November 20.