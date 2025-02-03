Langsning FC were made to work extra hard to beat Ryntih FC 2-1 in their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 3.

Dauruhipaia Pale (35’) put Langsning in front before Basuklang Bina (69’) equalised for Ryntih. Dajiedlang Wanshnong (87’) then headed in the winner before the final whistle.

Ryntih have been struggling pretty much throughout the season but especially so recently, with 24 goals conceded and just one scored in the last three games. Langsning, on the other hand, were down on their own performance at the start of the OC Blue SPL 2024 but have improved of late. This may have made them take Ryntih a little lightly today but the men in black were in no mood to make things easy.

It helped that established goalkeeper Luckystar Lawai was back in the ranks, which freed up Derick Khongsit, an outfielder who was a stand-in goalie for the last two Ryntih games, to take up his usual position.

Even so, Luckystar could do little to keep out Dauruhipaia's header that came off a cross from the right flank.

Two minutes later, though, Basuklang had a look-in but his shot was blocked by Langsning keeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh.

Ryntih continued to push for the equaliser and Andy Mawthoh had an excellent chance from inside the box but his strike went over the crossbar. Basuklang, who has looked like one of Ryntih's best bets in a tough season, finally scored following a corner for what was only his club's second goal in six matches.

That equaliser shook Langsning out of their complacency and it was substitute Dajiedlang who found the winner after an excellent diagonal ball found him in the box.

Ryntih, however, still thought that they could come away with a point and they were close in stoppage time when Leversharp Syiemlieh's goal-bound shot was saved by a sensational dive by Rajat Paul.

The win takes Langsning to fourth place with 17 points but they have played more matches (13) than any other team in the competition. Ryntih, though improved, suffered an 11th consecutive defeat and they are well and truly at the bottom with just 3 points and relegation staring them in the face.

Tomorrow Nongrim Hills SC will face Laitkor SC at 2:30 pm. Laitkor are currently fifth with 16 points, while Nongrim Hills are seventh with 13.