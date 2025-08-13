Meghalaya: Langsning, Mylliem battle rain and nerves in 1-1 Shillong Premier League stalemate

Langsning and Mylliem worked hard but ultimately had to settle for a point each in a 1-1 draw in the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo.

Langsning scored first in the 48th minute with what looked like an own goal before Milancy Khongstia equalised for Mylliem in the 75th minute.

Rain fell throughout the match, which may have made the conditions a little tricky.

While it was Mylliem's first appearance in the SPL after securing promotion from the First Division 2024, Langsning are two-time SPL champions. Nevertheless, they were an unknown quantity going into the game as they have made numerous changes in personnel in the pre-season.

Mylliem have bulked up their squad with several experienced players, such as veterans Milancy and Alem Khongwir, Freestar Kharbangar, Shaibor Nongrum and Remark Kharmalki.

Alem was as quick as ever, at least in the first half, but did not see as much of the ball in the second 45 minutes. Instead it was a Milancy shot that took two minor deflections off Langsning players before the ball buried itself into the back of the net.

Earlier, Dajiedlang Wanshnong, who Langsning retained from SPL 2024, put in a good cross from the right flank that was unintentionally headed into the net by a Mylliem defender.

Arguably, Langsning's biggest signing is Donlad Diengdoh, but putting a prodigious scorer up front is not a guarantee of getting goals, and he could not make a decisive impact in today's game. Instead, it was Mylliem who dominated the second half, with more than 10 chances going their way in the last half an hour; the only negative for them is that they only managed to convert one of these.

Today, Laitkor will face Malki, also promoted from the First Division, at 5:30 pm.