Meghalaya: Lapynshai Marak, Rohan Pradhan crowned Miss and Mr Cherry Blossom 2025

A burst of colour and cheers marked the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 as Lapynshai Marak claimed the Miss Cherry Blossom title, with Rohan Pradhan taking the top spot in the Mr category.

Catherine Defini Diengdoh and Na-i-Staphi Nola Lyngdoh finished as 1st and 2nd Runners-up in the Miss segment, while Joel Desmond Nongrum and Abiezer Dan secured the same positions on the men’s side.

Organised by the Miss Meghalaya Organisation, the pageant added star power to the festival lineup, putting the spotlight on young contestants who brought confidence, style and a strong sense of cultural pride to the stage.

The judging panel featured Shyamanga Kashyap, director of Miss Assam and talent scout for Miss India; Akumnaro Imsong, former Miss Nagaland and co-director of Miss Assam; Aakriti Shen, former Miss Meghalaya and Miss Shillong; and Deibormi Lyngdoh, former model and past winner of Mr Fresh Face Meghalaya and Shillong Prince.

The night wrapped up to loud applause as the newly crowned winners stepped forward to take on their roles as festival ambassadors for the year ahead.