In a 15-hour long operation conducted by Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills Police on Sunday late evening, three men from the Dobasipara area of Tura were apprehended after they were found to be carrying contraband for possible sale in the town.

The arrests took place during an operation to bust drug peddlers.

The police team, during Nakka checking at Agipgrenggre in Selsella, intercepted a car carrying three men. On being checked, police found in their possession 10.22 gm of heroin and another 92.54 gm of brown-colored contraband, suspected to be brown sugar.

They were also found to be carrying Rs 57,500 with them.

The three men in the Maruti 800 car (ML 10 5575) arrested are Matgrik Ch Marak of Dobasipara, Jaksram Ch Marak of Daren Agal, Dobasipara, and Bringstar Ch Marak of Daren Agal, Dobasipara.