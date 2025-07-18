30 trained in traditional Larnai pottery in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills

30 aspiring entrepreneurs from Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills were trained in the age-old craft of Larnai pottery through a seven-day skill development programme, in an effort to preserve indigenous knowledge and promote sustainable rural livelihoods.

The programme, titled ‘Application of Indigenous Knowledge in Pottery Making’, was held from July 12 to 18 at the community hall of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community and Skill Development Centre (DDUCC), Wahiajer — a constituent college under North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Renowned traditional artisan Roilin Pyrtuh from Larnai village — famed for its centuries-old black pottery tradition — led the hands-on training. Larnai pottery is notable for being crafted entirely by hand, without potter’s wheels or modern tools, using ancestral techniques like traditional clay preparation, shaping, open firing, and natural finishing.

Participants included women, youth, and farmers interested in launching small enterprises rooted in local crafts. The training not only imparted technical skills but also aimed at cultural preservation and fostering entrepreneurship in line with NEP 2020, which integrates vocational training with academic learning.

At the valedictory function on July 18, NEHU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Umdor served as the chief guest and lauded DDUCC’s efforts to revive indigenous trades. Lukas Jat, a community member of Wahiajer village, was the guest of honour. The event also saw the presence of Dr. F.R. Sumer, Principal in-charge of DDUCC, Latu Nartiang, Branch Manager of Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (Ummulong), along with faculty, students, and villagers.

Certificates of participation were distributed to all the trainees. Prof. Umdor encouraged them to tap into opportunities in local markets and tourism, transforming heritage into livelihood.