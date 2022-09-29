The bust of Late Peter Garnet Marbaniang, the former Member of Parliament was unveiled on September 29 by Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma along with the Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong at Laitumkhrah Police Point, Shillong.

Late Peter is the father of incumbent MLA of East Shillong and former home minister late Robert G Lyngdoh.

Peter Garnett Marbaniang was an Indian parliamentarian, legislator and academician in the state. Marbaniang served as a Member of the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1996.

He was also the former Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and has served as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Meghalaya.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the unveiling of the late Marbaniang's bust was a strong message to future generations, reminding us of his efforts and the principles that he stood for.