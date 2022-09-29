Meghalaya: Late PG Marbaniang's bust unveiled at Laitumkhrah police point
Peter Garnett Marbaniang was an Indian parliamentarian, legislator and academician in the state. Marbaniang served as a Member of the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1996
The bust of Late Peter Garnet Marbaniang, the former Member of Parliament was unveiled on September 29 by Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma along with the Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong at Laitumkhrah Police Point, Shillong.
Late Peter is the father of incumbent MLA of East Shillong and former home minister late Robert G Lyngdoh.
Peter Garnett Marbaniang was an Indian parliamentarian, legislator and academician in the state. Marbaniang served as a Member of the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1996.
He was also the former Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and has served as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Meghalaya.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the unveiling of the late Marbaniang's bust was a strong message to future generations, reminding us of his efforts and the principles that he stood for.
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