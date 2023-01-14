The launch of 5G marks one more step in the connectivity journey in Meghalaya as Airtel is building the finest 5G network for the state Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to State customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

For using this Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed network at no extra cost . Currently operational at Laitumukhrah, Lapalang, Nongrah, Governor House, Lummawbah, Jaiaw Laitdom, Pines colony (Laban Red Cross), Mawpat, Riat Sohkhlur and a few other locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel is the first service provider to launch 5G in the North East and today we are delighted as Shillong gets to experience the power of 5G first. We are sure 5G will usher in new avenues for all citizens in Meghalaya.

With this launch Airtel continues to commit its digital connectivity journey in the state of Meghalaya which is expected to have far reaching impacts on the lives of the people with India being on the cusp of adopting 5G technology, Airtel 5G NW has come up with a range of diverse used cases across such as health care ,smart agriculture, logistics and many other sectors.