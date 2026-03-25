Meghalaya launches 100-day campaign to boost tuberculosis elimination efforts

Meghalaya has launched the second phase of a 100-day tuberculosis campaign, stepping up efforts to detect, treat and prevent the disease across the state.

The campaign, unveiled on World TB Day by the State Tuberculosis Office under the National Health Mission, focuses on active case finding, faster diagnosis and improved treatment adherence. Officials said the initiative also aims to widen awareness and reduce stigma associated with tuberculosis.

Health minister Wailadmiki Shylla said eliminating tuberculosis requires coordinated action beyond frontline healthcare workers. “This itself shows where the priority of the Government lies,” he said, referring to the state allocating 9 per cent of its budget to health. He added that per capita health spending in Meghalaya stands at Rs 7,800, more than double the national average of Rs 3,500.

He also pointed to upcoming medical colleges in Shillong and Tura, expected to add around 200 doctors to the state’s workforce, helping address shortages in primary and community health centres. The minister noted that Meghalaya’s maternal mortality rate has declined to below the national average.

Health officials highlighted the growing use of technology in tuberculosis detection. The campaign includes AI-enabled tools and portable X-ray systems to screen vulnerable populations. According to programme data, Meghalaya now conducts 97 per cent of its TB diagnostic tests using advanced NAAT machines, supported by handheld digital X-rays capable of delivering results within minutes.

Dr Neela E. Kharsahnoh said ending tuberculosis is achievable with sustained investment and effective delivery of services to those most in need. Dr J.S. Momin underlined that while technology is improving detection, community participation remains essential, particularly through village-level health networks.

Officials said 1,258 villages in Meghalaya—about 18 per cent of the total—have already been declared TB-free. Residents were urged to address stigma and support patients through volunteer initiatives such as Ni-kshay Mitra.

The event also featured a public health camp offering screening for tuberculosis and non-communicable diseases, aimed at improving access to diagnostic services.

State officials said the renewed campaign is part of a broader push to accelerate Meghalaya’s progress towards eliminating tuberculosis.