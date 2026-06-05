Meghalaya launches 3D prosthetic training, provides artificial limbs to 12 amputees

A two-day hands-on training programme on 3D prosthetic technology was launched in Shillong on June 5 , bringing together prosthetic and orthotic professionals from across the Northeast to learn advanced techniques in assistive device manufacturing.

The initiative, organised by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities under Meghalaya's Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities and Instalimb India Pvt Ltd, focus on building technical expertise in 3D printing for rehabilitation services.

A key feature of the programme was the fitting and distribution of 3D-printed artificial limbs to 12 persons with disabilities who had undergone amputations. The exercise showcased the growing use of digital technologies in delivering customised prosthetic solutions and improving mobility for beneficiaries.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Sanbor Shullai said the programme reflects efforts to strengthen rehabilitation services in the Northeast through technological innovation. He stressed the importance of collaboration between government agencies, rehabilitation professionals and private sector partners to improve access to quality care for persons with disabilities.

Shullai highlighted the role of technologies such as 3D scanning, digital design, artificial intelligence and modern manufacturing methods in making prosthetic services more accessible and affordable, particularly in remote regions. He said capacity building among rehabilitation professionals would be crucial in expanding the reach and effectiveness of rehabilitation services.

The minister also reiterated the commitment of both the Centre and the Meghalaya government towards improving accessibility, social inclusion and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. He pointed to various welfare measures being implemented in the state, including scholarships, assistive devices, transport support and financial assistance.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department, rehabilitation experts, representatives of Instalimb India and beneficiaries attended the event at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.