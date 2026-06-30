Meghalaya launches 'Achievers of the Month' to honour changemakers across sectors

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 30 launched the 'Achievers of the Month' initiative to recognise individuals making significant contributions across sectors including sports, arts, entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, tourism, education and social leadership.

Sharing the announcement, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to honour people who are creating opportunities, generating livelihoods and contributing to Meghalaya's overall growth and development.

As part of the programme, Sangma also interacted with 50 entrepreneurs from across the state during the CM Connect initiative. He described the interaction as inspiring, saying their entrepreneurial journeys reflected the power of determination, support and self-belief.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the success stories of the entrepreneurs would motivate more young people to pursue their ambitions, start new ventures and become the next generation of entrepreneurs and job creators.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation, Sangma said the government would continue building an enabling ecosystem where every aspiring entrepreneur has the opportunity to grow and succeed.