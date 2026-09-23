Meghalaya launches AI-powered CM IMPACT guidebook, releases Rs 49.78 crore in school grants

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 23 announced the launch of an AI-powered CM IMPACT Guidebook aimed at providing students with technology-enabled learning support.

The chief minister also announced the release of four Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, involving a total of Rs 49.78 crore.

The grants cover school uniforms, composite school grants, textbooks and inclusive education. The funds are intended to support schools and students across the state.

Sangma said the initiatives were part of the government's efforts to strengthen school infrastructure, expand the use of technology in education and improve learning outcomes.

The CM IMPACT programme is among Meghalaya's ongoing education initiatives. The state has also introduced other components under the programme, including measures aimed at strengthening foundational learning and academic performance.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has also listed CM IMPACT guidebooks among its student resources, including subject-specific material for the SSLC examination.