The Government of Meghalaya has partnered with the Brahmaputra Board to develop a comprehensive River Master Plan covering ten river sub-basins, marking a significant shift in the state's water resource management strategy.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr PS Ahammed and Brahmaputra Board Chairman Dr Ranbir Singh led the inaugural meeting at the Meghalaya Secretariat Conference Hall. The initiative will leverage advanced technology to gather extensive water-related data across multiple sectors including agriculture, fisheries, forestry, industries, and tourism.

This historic initiative is vital for Meghalaya's economic development and livelihood improvement, said Singh, emphasising the plan's role in addressing critical challenges such as water scarcity, flooding, and soil erosion.

The collaboration strengthened further with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Brahmaputra Board and the Department of Water Resources. This agreement focuses on an integrated water rejuvenation project in Shiliang Um, East Khasi Hills.

Various state departments have committed to working together to ensure the plan remains practical and adaptable to future needs. The master plan represents a significant step toward sustainable water management in Meghalaya, aiming to benefit both current and future generations through improved resource utilisation and environmental protection.

The initiative has received strong support from state officials who view it as a transformative approach to managing Meghalaya's water resources while promoting sustainable economic growth and community development.