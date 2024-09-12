The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), in collaboration with Red FM 93.5 and the Education Department, has launched the "Back-to-School" campaign to address the issue of school dropouts in the South West Garo Hills district.

The initiative, aimed at ensuring access to education for every child, was introduced at Garobadha and Ampati markets on Thursday, September 12.

The campaign, under the slogan "Opening Doors For Education to Children" and the tagline "Securing Free and Compulsory Education to Children of Meghalaya," emphasises the right to education under Article 21A of the Indian Constitution.

It aims to encourage parents and guardians to reintegrate school dropouts into the education system through avenues such as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of education as a fundamental right and the role it plays in shaping responsible citizens. They urged parents to ensure their children attend school despite challenges like poverty or financial hardship.

The campaign also provided information on how to register dropouts for NIOS at Springfield School Ampati and shared details of a toll-free helpline (15100) for support.

In addition to speeches, the event included interactive elements such as a quiz competition and a dance performance to engage the public and spread awareness about the importance of education.

Key speakers included officials from MSLSA, the Education Department, and Red FM 93.5, along with South West Garo Hills School Education Officer Tapos Marak. The event also saw the participation of legal and judicial officials, including Chief Judicial Magistrate Ranee Kharsyntiew and other district authorities.

This campaign represents a coordinated effort to reduce the dropout rate in Meghalaya and provide every child with the opportunity to receive a formal education.