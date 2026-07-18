Meghalaya launches block-level CM CONNECT centre, announces Rs 140 crore projects in Sohiong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 18 launched the state's first block-level CM CONNECT Centre at Sohiong, alongside announcing and inaugurating development projects worth more than ₹140 crore across sectors including tourism, roads, water supply, agriculture and community infrastructure.

The launch formed part of the CM CONNECT Block Level Community Interaction Programme, which brought together residents and government officials to discuss local issues and review development initiatives.

In a departure from the usual practice, the Chief Minister invited retired 1st Assam Regiment personnel Pyntngenlang Nongrang to inaugurate the CM CONNECT Centre. Sangma then registered the first public grievance at the newly opened facility, which has been set up to enable residents to submit complaints and requests closer to their homes instead of travelling to higher administrative offices.

Earlier in the day, Sangma inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex and the Block Resource Centre at the Sohiong C&RD Block office, besides laying the foundation stone for a futsal ground.

A major share of the investment announced during the programme has been earmarked for tourism infrastructure. Projects worth ₹83.2 crore include the development of Kynroh and Sohiong viewpoints, a tree house and amphitheatre at Nongkasen, infrastructure at Lyngwa Waterfalls, and a premium hotel with a public viewing point and approach road at Lum Diengiei.

Road projects valued at ₹20.58 crore include the construction and improvement of the Kynton Mynnar-Nongpathaw road with RCC bridges and the upgrading of the Mawlaingut-Lawmei road.

The government also laid the foundation stone for the ₹34.53 crore Greater Sohiong Water Supply Scheme and the ₹80.02 lakh Dewlieh Mawrisnai Flood Irrigation Project. Other initiatives announced include children's libraries and digital infrastructure in 13 villages, a plastic waste management unit at Marpna, collective marketing centres at Nongur and Jamynthlen, and an agricultural transport vehicle for Mawthwan IVCS.

During the public interaction, residents raised concerns related to drinking water, agriculture, education, disaster relief, sports facilities, employment and livelihoods.

Responding to these issues, the government said the Greater Sohiong Water Supply Scheme would help tackle recurring water shortages in the area. Farmers affected by soil erosion were asked to submit requests through the CM CONNECT Centre for site-specific conservation measures.

The state government also said pending applications from Sohiong under the CM Solar Mission would be prioritised during the next phase of approvals. It reiterated that assistance for crop and property losses would continue to be provided under the State Disaster Response Fund, along with CGI sheets for families affected by natural disasters.

Officials said two cold storage facilities worth ₹56 lakh are under construction at Lawmei, while Krang village has been identified for future solar-powered decentralised cold storage infrastructure. The proposal for an AstroTurf stadium at Nongur has also been forwarded for consideration.

On education, Sangma said six school buildings had already been completed in Sohiong under the first three phases of Mission Education. He added that tenders for Phase IV had been completed and implementation would begin shortly. Proposals to upgrade schools, fill teacher vacancies and establish smart classrooms under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan framework are also being pursued.

The programme also recognised community institutions working in rural development. Financial assistance of more than ₹23 lakh was distributed to Self-Help Groups, ₹20 lakh to Village Organisations, while sanctions exceeding ₹4.13 crore were announced for Cluster Level Federations.