Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 13, announced that the state cabinet has approved the Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025, a transportation initiative designed to improve access between district headquarters and remote block offices across the state.

The scheme will deploy 90 new buses specifically targeting the connectivity gap that has long affected students, government employees, and residents travelling between administrative centres and outlying areas. The initiative addresses a critical infrastructure need in the northeastern state, where difficult terrain often limits transportation options.

Under the financial framework, the state government will provide substantial support to make the buses accessible to operators.

The government will contribute 35 per cent of the vehicle's on-road cost as an upfront payment, while beneficiaries need to contribute only 5 per cent from their own resources. The remaining 60 per cent will be covered through loans with a five-year repayment structure.

The scheme represents a significant investment in rural connectivity, with the state covering up to 50 per cent of total vehicle costs. This financial model aims to encourage private participation while ensuring the government maintains substantial support for the initiative.

The announcement comes as part of broader efforts to improve transportation infrastructure in Meghalaya, where many remote communities face challenges accessing essential services and employment opportunities in district centres. The new bus services are expected to particularly benefit students commuting to schools and colleges, as well as government workers travelling between administrative offices.