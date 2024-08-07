Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on August 7, launched a new flagship program called CM FARM+ aimed at supporting farmers across the state.

The initiative was introduced alongside Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, marking a significant step towards agricultural development in the region.

During the launch event in the Nongpoh area of Ri Bhoi district, CM Sangma personally engaged with local farmers and distributed plantation materials to beneficiaries.

The programme is designed to provide multiple benefits to farmers, including support for high-value crop farming, training on best agricultural practices, and knowledge transfer on agricultural production.

"In our endeavour to promote high-value crops and double farmers' income, the CM FARM+ initiative has been launched in the state," Sangma stated on social media. He emphasised that the programme aims to usher in a new era for the farming sector under his leadership.

The CM FARM+ initiative is expected to address various challenges faced by Meghalaya's agricultural community and contribute to the overall growth of the state's rural economy.