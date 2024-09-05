The government of Meghalaya has launched a series of educational initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes across the state. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the launch of CM IMPACT (Chief Minister's Initiative to Maximize Pass Achievement and Classroom Triumph), a programme designed to address the persistently low pass rates in Meghalaya's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

Alongside CM IMPACT, the state introduced several other educational resources. These include "Science Discovery Kits," which provide hands-on learning experiences for young students interested in scientific exploration.

Further, the "Curio Bees Learning Box" was launched, offering teaching and learning materials focused on developing foundational literacy and numeracy skills for children aged 3 to 9.

The state government also released a guidebook for the PM POSHAN scheme, a centrally sponsored programme that aims to improve nutritional standards among school-aged children.