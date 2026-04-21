Meghalaya launches CM-INSPIRE scheme; Rs 50,000 to candidates clearing UPSC prelims, Rs 1 lakh for mains qualifiers

The Government of Meghalaya on Tuesday, April 21 announced a financial assistance scheme aimed at supporting candidates from the state appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.



Under the newly launched ‘CM-INSPIRE’ scheme, candidates who clear the preliminary stage of the examination will receive Rs 50,000, while those qualifying the mains examination will be provided Rs 1 lakh.



Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the scheme is intended to reverse the declining representation of Meghalaya’s youth in the civil services and to provide targeted financial support during the preparation process.



Addressing aspirants, the Chief Minister said the initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening the state’s presence in the country’s administrative framework. He noted that the scheme seeks to ease financial constraints faced by candidates and encourage more youth to pursue careers in public service.