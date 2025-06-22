Meghalaya CM launches third season of grassroots music project, unveils Rs 69 cr cultural push
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launches Season 3 of the music project. Initiative now known as Chief Minister's Grassroots Music Production (CMGMP). Programme expanded to support over 5,400 artists and 38,000 performances.
- World Music Day marks launch of Season 3 CMGMP by Meghalaya CM
- Funding increased from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 69 crore supporting artists
- Program now includes fixed venues and music theory training
On the occasion of World Music Day, June 21, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched Season 3 of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, now rebranded as the 'Chief Minister’s Grassroots Music Production (CMGMP)' — marking a transformative new chapter in the state’s music and cultural journey.
What began as a Rs 3.5 crore initiative supporting 2,500 artists has now grown into a Rs 69 crore programme, empowering over 5,400 artists and enabling more than 38,000 live performances across Meghalaya, CM Sangma stated.
With its elevation to a permanent, structured platform, CMGMP will now feature fixed performance venues, comprehensive training in music theory, and expanded support for music production.
Calling the initiative “deeply personal,” CM Sangma reflected on his own struggles as a young musician. “I want every young artist in our state to feel seen, heard, and empowered to chase their dreams, with access to the right tools, training, and a stage,” he said.
More than just a name change, CMGMP is envisioned as a cultural movement that nurtures talent from the grassroots, celebrates Meghalaya’s rich musical heritage, and builds a sustainable ecosystem for local artists. The Chief Minister encouraged aspiring musicians across the state to continue creating and performing, affirming that “Meghalaya is with you.”
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