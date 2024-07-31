Meghalaya government has initiated a new skill development programme focused on basic cooking skills for tourism industry workers in the South West Garo Hills district. The programme, which began on July 31 in Ampati, is a joint effort between the State Skill Development Society, the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development, and the Tourism Department.

Arrosa's Kitchen is partnering with the government to deliver the training. The first batch includes 20 trainees from various local businesses, including homestays, restaurants, and fast-food outlets. The 20-hour course aims to provide participants with essential culinary skills.

This programme is part of a larger initiative to boost the capabilities of those working in the tourism sector. By enhancing the culinary skills of local tourism stakeholders, the government hopes to improve service quality and increase tourist satisfaction. The training is expected to lead to more efficient operations and better overall experiences for visitors.

The initiative also aims to create new employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in tourism-related fields. This is anticipated to contribute to the economic development of local communities while promoting sustainable growth in the region's tourism industry.