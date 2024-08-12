Meghalaya government has introduced a new initiative to create a central database of professionals and students living abroad. This move comes in response to recent challenges faced during emergency evacuations from foreign countries.

Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home, CV.D. Diengdoh, stated, "In the absence of a central database of professionals and students, it was very difficult for the Government to get the proper information on the numbers of residents who were stranded during emergencies like war, violence, etc. in such countries."

The notification, dated August 12, encourages Meghalaya residents planning to work or study abroad to voluntarily register their details on the government portal meghalayaone.gov.in. The information requested includes:

- Name

- Contact details

- Permanent address in Meghalaya

- Details of parent/guardians

- Address in the foreign country

While registration is not mandatory, the government emphasises its importance in facilitating "smooth and speedy evacuation/return during the time of emergency crisis."

The government assures that all submitted information will be kept strictly confidential and accessed only during emergencies. This database aims to streamline communication and aid in the swift repatriation of Meghalaya residents if needed.