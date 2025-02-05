Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a comprehensive digital education initiative, releasing e-books for the Meghalaya Class Readiness Program (MCRP), aimed at transforming learning outcomes across the state's schools.

The programme targets a critical gap in the state's education system by introducing interactive learning methods and structured activity packs for English, Mathematics, and Science. Operating as a bridge course at the start of each academic year, MCRP spans primary through secondary education levels.

"Our goal is to enhance pass percentages by creating an engaging learning environment," Sangma said during the launch. He emphasised that MCRP would implement systematic reforms to help teachers deliver more effective, interactive lessons.

The initiative's core component features specialised activity packs, designed to strengthen students' grasp of fundamental concepts from previous grades while preparing them for current academic challenges. These resources aim to ensure students meet grade-appropriate learning benchmarks.

Rather than following traditional teaching methods, MCRP adopts a competency-based approach, focusing on building strong foundations through carefully crafted subject-specific activities. The programme represents Meghalaya's push toward modernising its education system through digital tools and structured learning frameworks.