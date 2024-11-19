The Office of the Accountant General (A&E) Meghalaya has unveiled two groundbreaking digital initiatives aimed at transforming pension services for state government employees.

During Audit Week 2024, John K Sellate, Principal Accountant General (Audit), inaugurated the new e-Pension Portal, designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in pension disbursement. The portal, accessible at https://epension.megonline.nic.in, enables pensioners to track applications and receive real-time updates.

Complementing the portal, C H Kharshiing, Principal Accountant General (A&E), launched an SMS notification service to expedite pension paper preparation for retiring employees. The service will provide monthly updates to employees and controlling offices about pension paper submission status.

"These technological interventions represent a significant leap towards modernising our pension ecosystem," Sellate stated. Kharshiing echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the initiatives' potential to simplify administrative processes.

The digital platforms align with the Indian Audit and Accounts Department's broader strategy of leveraging technology to improve public service delivery, marking a crucial step in creating a more responsive and user-friendly pension management system for Meghalaya's government employees.