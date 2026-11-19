Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 19 launched digital transport citizen services and the e-Challan system, an online portal for electric vehicle (EV) subsidies, and signed an MoU with the SaveLIFE Foundation to strengthen road safety initiatives in the state.

The digital transport services and e-Challan system is aimed at making transport-related services more accessible and efficient while improving transparency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

The online EV subsidy portal, launched under the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, will allow eligible citizens to apply for subsidies digitally. The government is offering incentives of Rs 25,000 for eligible EV buyers, along with a waiver of vehicle registration fees, to encourage electric vehicle adoption.

The state government also signed an MoU with SaveLIFE Foundation to strengthen road safety through awareness campaigns, institutional capacity building, enforcement and evidence-based interventions.

The initiatives are aimed at reducing road accidents and promoting responsible road use across Meghalaya.

Separately, the Meghalaya government signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the handing over and taking over of Baljek Airport in Tura.

The agreement is expected to facilitate the airport's qualification for regional flight operations and future upgrades to accommodate larger aircraft under the RCS-UDAN 6.0 scheme.

The move is expected to improve regional connectivity and create opportunities for tourism, trade and economic growth in the Garo Hills.