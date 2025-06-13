Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a comprehensive district-level nutrition initiative following a two-day workshop held by the Human Development Council in Shillong. The programme targets critical gaps in maternal and child health across the northeastern state.

The District Nutrition Challenge assigns specific improvement targets to each of Meghalaya's districts, focusing on measurable outcomes in child nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding rates, and anaemia reduction. Local communities will implement decentralised food programmes designed to make nutritious options more accessible to vulnerable populations.

"This marks a significant step and concerted efforts towards achieving Meghalaya's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," Sangma stated on social media, emphasising the initiative's role in improving overall human development indicators statewide.

The workshop brought together district officials, health workers, and community leaders to establish clear implementation frameworks. Participants developed action plans that prioritise evidence-based interventions, particularly for mothers and children under five years old.

Meghalaya faces substantial nutritional challenges, with rural communities experiencing higher rates of stunting and micronutrient deficiencies. The new programme aims to address these disparities through targeted interventions at the grassroots level.

The Human Development Council will coordinate monitoring and evaluation across all participating districts, ensuring accountability and measuring progress toward the 2030 SDG targets. Regular assessments will track improvements in key indicators, including child growth rates, maternal nutrition status, and community awareness levels.