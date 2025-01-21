Meghalaya's Education Department kicked off an ambitious faculty development program on January 20, marking the first phase of its partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to enhance financial sector education across the state.

The four-day training session at Shillong College targets educators who will lead student skill development in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). SEBI Smart Trainer Biswanath Chakraborty from Kolkata is conducting the workshop, which runs through January 23.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Education Secretary A Ch Marak, IAS, urged faculty participants to engage actively with the training. Director of Higher & Technical Education HDB Sangma emphasised the programme's goal of improving youth employability in the financial sector.

The initiative stems from a November 2024 agreement between the state government and NSE, signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Meghalaya and other senior officials. The partnership aims to strengthen investor awareness and securities market knowledge throughout Meghalaya.

Under this collaboration, NSE will conduct student skilling programs across various educational institutions in the state. The broader objective is to enhance competency levels among students and practitioners while contributing to Meghalaya's socio-economic growth through improved financial literacy and market participation.