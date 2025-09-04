Meghalaya launches first aseptic pulp processing unit, targets 77-fold revenue growth

A small farmers' collective in Meghalaya has transformed into a thriving agribusiness worth Rs 1.17 crore, marking a significant milestone with the inauguration of the state's first aseptic pulp processing unit on Wednesday.

The facility at Jirang Organic Agro Farmer's Producer Company in Nonglum village, Ri-Bhoi district, represents a dramatic turnaround from the cooperative's modest Rs 1.5 lakh revenue during 2017-21 to its current status as a major agricultural enterprise.

Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated the unit alongside local MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, emphasising the government's commitment to farmer welfare. "Our farmers are essential to society. Without you all, we would not be able to complete our homes," Lyngdoh said during the ceremony.

The Rs 2.46 crore investment is expected to generate a 25 per cent internal rate of return with a four-year break-even period. The facility can process 10 metric tons daily, targeting annual output of 480-600 metric tons.

Deputy Secretary Saloni Verma highlighted the cooperative's remarkable growth trajectory. "What started as shipments of some produce here and there has now developed into sophisticated export to Delhi, Bangalore, Dubai," she said. The facility now spans 433 farmers across 18 villages covering 500 hectares.

The aseptic processing technology significantly extends shelf life compared to fresh produce, enabling farmers to reach wider markets without geographical constraints. This addresses a critical challenge in agricultural supply chains where post-harvest losses traditionally erode farmer incomes.

The project operates under an innovative Community Public Private Partnership model, with communities providing land and labor, government contributing capital investment, and private partners bringing technology and market access. Support comes from the International Fund for Agricultural Development and various state schemes.

Farmers linked to the cooperative now bypass intermediaries and receive premium prices through contracts with major buyers including Lulu Group International for Gulf exports, Safal-Mother Dairy, Reliance Retail, Blinkit, and other prominent retailers.

The cooperative's business model emphasizes sustainability by planning to distribute around 10 per cent of revenue as dividends to members while reinvesting the majority for further growth.

MLA Sohtun expressed pride in witnessing the inauguration, commending farmers' efforts in promoting local produce in both domestic and international markets. The facility also includes mandarin sorting, grading, and waxing capabilities.