Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the launch of Meghalinor, the state's inaugural sailing yacht, on Umiam Lake as part of an ambitious push to transform the northeastern region into a premier tourism destination.

The yacht launch represents a strategic move to diversify Meghalaya's tourism offerings beyond its famous living root bridges and caves. Umiam Lake, located 15 kilometres from Shillong, will now serve as a hub for water-based recreational activities, marking the state's entry into experiential tourism.

"This marks a significant step forward in our experiential tourism initiative, offering visitors a unique and unforgettable way to take in the natural beauty of our state," Sangma stated on social media platform X on June 4. The project forms part of a broader regional collaboration aimed at creating an integrated tourism circuit across northeastern states.

The timing proves particularly significant as Meghalaya prepares to host the National Games in 2027. State officials view the yacht launch as groundwork for expanding water sports infrastructure and training facilities. The recent strong performance of Meghalayan athletes at national competitions has reinforced the government's commitment to investing in sports development.

Tourism industry experts suggest that water sports could become a major draw for adventure tourism in the region, complementing Meghalaya's existing eco-tourism attractions. The state government plans to work with neighbouring northeastern states to develop comprehensive travel packages that showcase the region's diverse landscapes and cultural heritage.

"We are committed to working with other North Eastern states to build a vibrant tourism circuit, enabling travellers to fully explore the diverse landscapes and rich cultures our region has to offer," the chief minister added.