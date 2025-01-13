Meghalaya marked a historic milestone on January 13 as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Captain Williamson Sangma State University, the state's first government-owned higher education institution. The launch ends Meghalaya's 50-year wait for its own state university.

"This university is not just a name; it is a promise. A promise of hope, growth, and limitless possibilities for the people of Meghalaya," said Chief Minister Sangma during the launch ceremony.

Named after Meghalaya's founding Chief Minister, the university has evolved significantly since its 2011 conceptualisation. Initially planned as a technical university, the institution was broadened in 2022 to include both technical and non-technical programs, enabling wider college affiliations across the state.

The infrastructure, completed at a cost of Rs 16.96 crore, was first inaugurated in January 2023. Eight colleges, including Williamnagar College and Tura Christian College, have already submitted affiliation applications during the launch event.

A key advantage for students choosing this university is the exemption from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. However, CUET requirements will remain in place for colleges affiliated with North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Chief Minister Sangma announced plans for a Shillong Campus to serve students from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions, demonstrating the government's commitment to accessibility.

Vice Chancellor Prof Vasanthi Vijayakumar emphasised the university's focus on quality education, research promotion, and holistic development. The University Grants Commission has recognised the institution under section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956.

Addressing broader educational challenges, the Chief Minister acknowledged issues ranging from single-digit enrollment in some schools to salary disbursement concerns in government-supported institutions. "We have miles to go, but with determination, we will make this university a beacon of knowledge and pride for our state," he said.

The launch ceremony was attended by key government officials including Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, and Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, along with various MLAs and educational administrators.